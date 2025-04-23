Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 21.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 248.10 crore

Net profit of Den Networks declined 21.35% to Rs 62.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 248.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.80% to Rs 200.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 1005.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1080.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

248.10258.021005.411080.7511.4615.5111.1514.1694.9896.69354.33357.4468.7368.78248.56244.6362.1879.06200.06214.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News