Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 21.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 248.10 croreNet profit of Den Networks declined 21.35% to Rs 62.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 248.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.80% to Rs 200.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 1005.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1080.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
