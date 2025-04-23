Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.78% to Rs 2498.67 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 53.85% to Rs 586.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 381.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 2498.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1986.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.94% to Rs 2162.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1731.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 9528.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7579.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2498.671986.56 26 9528.167579.35 26 OPM %91.3289.48 -92.2690.95 - PBDT730.84498.42 47 2811.382200.92 28 PBT719.75488.22 47 2770.232161.32 28 NP586.68381.34 54 2162.901731.22 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Consumer Q4 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 407 cr; recommends dividend of Rs 8.25/sh

LTIMindtree Q4 PAT jumps 3% YoY to Rs 1,099 cr; declares dividend of Rs 45/sh

LTIMindtree slips as Q3 PAT drop 13% QoQ to Rs 1,087 cr

Seven and counting: benchmarks ride the bull wave, Nifty tops 24,300

Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story