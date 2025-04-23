Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.78% to Rs 2498.67 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 53.85% to Rs 586.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 381.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 2498.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1986.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.94% to Rs 2162.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1731.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 9528.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7579.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2498.671986.569528.167579.3591.3289.4892.2690.95730.84498.422811.382200.92719.75488.222770.232161.32586.68381.342162.901731.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News