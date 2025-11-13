3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 0.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 33.90 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 0.41% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 33.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.9029.1543.4555.4720.2019.5819.6219.3114.7114.65

