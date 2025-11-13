ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.29% to Rs 2.34 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.29% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.341.682.992.980.070.050.060.040.050.03

