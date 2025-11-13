Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 34.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 87.40 crore

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance rose 34.62% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 87.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.87.4080.213.561.273.131.232.300.4210.117.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News