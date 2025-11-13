Hikal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.90 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.86% to Rs 316.20 crore

Net loss of Hikal reported to Rs 34.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 18.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.86% to Rs 316.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 450.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.316.20450.802.2816.61-5.8056.50-47.0024.80-34.9018.30

