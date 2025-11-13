Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 145.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 369.97 crore

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 145.65% to Rs 44.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 369.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 343.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.369.97343.8029.2424.9094.2565.0564.4336.7744.0717.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News