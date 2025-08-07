3M India standalone net profit rises 13.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.28% to Rs 1195.97 crore

Net profit of 3M India rose 13.07% to Rs 177.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 157.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.28% to Rs 1195.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1046.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1195.971046.5720.2119.63254.60224.55239.41210.97177.69157.15

