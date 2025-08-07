Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi commences civil works for its Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) project at Dahej SEZ

Sigachi commences civil works for its Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) project at Dahej SEZ

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Sigachi Industries has announced the initiation of civil works for its next phase of capacity expansionXan advanced 12,000 MTPA Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) project at its Dahej SEZ unit in Gujarat. This strategic move aligns with Sigachis long-term vision of operational resilience, safety-first design, and continued global leadership in the excipient industry.

The company said, "While the investigation committee continues its work on the recent tragedy at Sigachis Pashamylaram unit, the Company is actively building forward. The Dahej MCC Project reflects Sigachis determination to rise stronger, with smarter systems, globally benchmarked safety features, and capacity augmentation focused on uninterrupted supply to its valued global clientele.

Key Highlights of the Expansion Strategy: h

12,000 MTPA MCC Capacity to be added at Dahej SEZ, operational within 9 months. h Designed for Safety & Excellence: The new Spray Dryer system is being procured in consultation with reputed equipment manufacturers and safety experts. h Total Installed MCC Capacity will rise to 30,000 MTPA, cementing Sigachis position as the Largest Manufacturer in India and among the top in the world. h Reinforced Business Continuity: This new capacity at Dahej SEZ, along with increased production at our Jhagadia and Dahej SEZ (existing) facilities, will help us continue serving our customers without any disruption in supply".

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

