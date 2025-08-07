Sigachi commences civil works for its Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) project at Dahej SEZ

Sigachi Industries has announced the initiation of civil works for its next phase of capacity expansionXan advanced 12,000 MTPA Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) project at its Dahej SEZ unit in Gujarat. This strategic move aligns with Sigachis long-term vision of operational resilience, safety-first design, and continued global leadership in the excipient industry.

The company said, "While the investigation committee continues its work on the recent tragedy at Sigachis Pashamylaram unit, the Company is actively building forward. The Dahej MCC Project reflects Sigachis determination to rise stronger, with smarter systems, globally benchmarked safety features, and capacity augmentation focused on uninterrupted supply to its valued global clientele.