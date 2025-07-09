Stock Alert: Gujarat Pipavav, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Tata Motors

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 July 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Pharma shares will be in focus after US President Donald Trump threatened to slap 200% tariffs on pharmaceutical products.

Gujarat Pipavav Port containers fell 0.61% to 164,000 TEUs in Q1 FY26 compared with 165,000 TEUs in Q1 FY25. Containers trains handled stood at Rs 447 in Q1 FY26, down 6.88% compared with 480 containers handled in Q1 FY25.

JSW Steels consolidated production jumped 14% to 7.26 million tonnes in Q1 FY26 compared with 6.35 million tonnes in Q1 FY25. Indian operations increased 15% YoY to 7.02 million tonnes in Q1 FY26.

Tata Steels India crude steel production fell 0.19% to 5.26 million tonnes in Q1 FY26 as against 5.27 million tonnes in Q1 FY25. Deliveries volume of India crude steel production stood at 4.75 million tonnes in Q1 FY26, down 3.85% YoY. Mufin Green Finances board is scheduled to meet on Saturday 5 July 2025, to consider raising Rs 54.48 crore through debt securities via private placement. Tata Motors global wholesales (including Jaguar Land Rover) declined 9% to 2,99,664 units compared with Q1 FY26. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY26 were at 87,569 nos., lower by 6%, over Q1 FY25.