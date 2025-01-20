Netweb Tech Q3 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 30 crore

Netweb Technologies India's net profit advanced 16.57% to Rs 30.32 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 26.01 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 31.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 333.99 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 40.92 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 16.42% YoY.

Total expenses jumped 32.62% YoY to Rs 294.63 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 252.55 crore (up 20.79% YoY), while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 16.19 crore (up 15.07% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA advanced 17.4% YoY to Rs 45.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. EBITDA margin reduced to 13.6% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 15% registered in Q3 FY24.

Sanjay Lodha, chairman and managing director of Netweb Technologies, said, We are delighted to report that we recorded our highest ever quarterly income and PAT. In line with our growth strategy, export revenue contribution stood at 9% in Q3 FY25, reflecting our efforts to expand the international market presence and capitalize on global opportunities.

India's flourishing AI research ecosystem, supported by government initiatives and industry partnerships, presents immense innovation potential. Netweb is well-positioned to seize these opportunities, guided by our strategic focus on three pillars: HPC, private cloud, and AI. AI has emerged as a key revenue driver, contributing 14.7% in 9M FY25, with YoY growth of 136.3%.

It gives me immense pride to share that at the NVIDIA AI Summit India 2024, Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, personally endorsed our latest AI GPU systems based on ARM architecture. This endorsement not only strengthens Netwebs leadership in the design and solutioning of AI systems in India but also positions India to emerge as the AI factory of the world, with indigenous design and manufacturing capabilities.

Our strong business pipeline and order book, coupled with ongoing capability enhancements and product expansion, position us for sustained growth while maintaining our technological leadership.

Netweb is a high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. Its HCS offering comprises HPC, private cloud (HCI), AI systems and enterprise workstations, high-performance storage (HPS), and data centre servers.

Shares of Netweb Technologies India declined 6.41% to Rs 2,188.95 on the BSE.

