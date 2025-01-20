Laxmi Dental makes good debut

Shares of Laxmi Dental were currently trading at Rs 549.60 at 10:26 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 28.41% as compared with the issue price of Rs 428.

The scrip was listed at Rs 528, exhibiting a premium of 23.36% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 559.40 and a low of 524.80. On the BSE, over 8.12 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Laxmi Dental was subscribed 114.42 times.The issue opened for bidding on 13 January 2025 and it closed on 15 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 407 and 428 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 138 crore and an offer for sale of 1,30,85,467 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 560.06 crore by existing shareholders.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 22.98 crore for the repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, Rs 4.6 crore for investment in certain subsidiaries, Rs 43.5 crore for funding the capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of new machinery, Rs 25 crore for investment in the subsidiary, Bizdent Devices, for its capital expenditure requirements, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Laxmi Dental on Friday, 10 January 2025, raised Rs 314.12 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 73.39 lakh shares at Rs 428 each to 31 anchor investors.

Laxmi Dental is an integrated dental products company. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of dental products, including custom-made crowns and bridges, branded dental products such as clear aligners, thermoforming sheets, and aligner-related products as a part of aligner solutions, and paediatric dental products.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.74 crore and sales of Rs 116.78 crore for the six months ended on 31 September 2024.

