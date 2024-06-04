Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 97.82% of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes returned; Rs 7,755 cr worth notes still with public, Says RBI

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said 97.82 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system, and only Rs 7,755 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public. On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 7,755 crore at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

