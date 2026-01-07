A B Infrabuild gains after bagging orders worth Rs 62 crore

A B Infrabuild rose 1.21% to Rs 19.21 after the company announced that it has secured an orders worth Rs 62.18 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the company received an order worth Rs 51.43 crore from East Coast Railways, Indian Railways. The order involves the construction of a road over bridge (ROB) comprising a 36-metre composite girder, two 24-metre composite girders, and four 18.75-metre T-beam girders at km 655/2527, in lieu of Level Crossing No. 353, between Mandasa and Baruva railway stations on the HowrahVisakhapatnam main line under the Khurda Road division. The project is to be executed within 24 months.

The company also secured another order worth Rs 10.75 crore from the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC). The project involves the construction of additional lanes to be used as truck parking and lay-bys in the Sohagi Ghat stretch on the Mangawan to MPUP border section of NH-30 in Madhya Pradesh, to be executed on an EPC basis. The project is scheduled for completion within nine months.