Senco Gold surges on strong Q3 FY26 business update

Senco Gold soared 10.81% to Rs 358.65 after the company achieved 51% YoY growth in Q3 FY26, led by aided by Dhanteras-Diwali season sales, product launches and higher wedding demand.

The strong Q3 performance was supported by around 49% growth in the retail business and same-store sales growth (SSSG) of approximately 39%. Diamond jewellery sales also maintained strong momentum, recording nearly 36% year-on-year growth during the quarter.

The company has launched 4 new franchise showrooms in Q3 FY26, taking the total showroom network to 196 (inclusive of 8 Sennes and 2 international showrooms). The newly launched franchise stores are located in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), Burdwan (West Bengal) and Bikaner (Rajasthan).

On outlook front, the company is prepared for the upcoming Q4 wedding season, Valentine's Day and International Women's Day, and other local festivals and targeting growth in the studded category through curated collections with between 18% to 20% growth. The company remains firmly on course to meet its annual target of 20 new showroom openings for FY26. It plans to launch another 3 to 4 showrooms under the COCO and FOCO models to achieve the milestone of 200 showrooms and have a robust pipeline for H1 next year. Backed by a 31% YoY growth in the first nine months, the company remains confident of delivering over 25% YoY growth in FY26.