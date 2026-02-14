A B Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 16.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.84% to Rs 74.41 croreNet profit of A B Infrabuild rose 16.13% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.84% to Rs 74.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales74.4175.04 -1 OPM %14.6613.09 -PBDT9.538.64 10 PBT8.307.22 15 NP6.125.27 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content