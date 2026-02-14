Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A B Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 16.13% in the December 2025 quarter

A B Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 16.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 0.84% to Rs 74.41 crore

Net profit of A B Infrabuild rose 16.13% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.84% to Rs 74.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales74.4175.04 -1 OPM %14.6613.09 -PBDT9.538.64 10 PBT8.307.22 15 NP6.125.27 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gautam Gems standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Karnavati Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Narayana Hrudayalaya standalone net profit declines 4.39% in the December 2025 quarter

TGB Banquets & Hotels standalone net profit declines 2.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Global Vectra Helicorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story