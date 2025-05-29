A B Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 307.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 203.38% to Rs 71.75 crore

Net profit of A B Infrabuild rose 307.88% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 203.38% to Rs 71.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.16% to Rs 16.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 208.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

71.7523.65208.17183.8117.4919.9215.8713.1610.753.6627.9319.479.312.4622.5215.986.731.6516.1211.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News