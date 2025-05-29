Basant India standalone net profit rises 1144.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.86% to Rs 1.22 crore

Net profit of Basant India rose 1144.44% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.86% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 925.00% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.220.741.511.4196.7286.4991.3959.571.130.131.280.241.120.091.230.131.120.091.230.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News