Basant India standalone net profit rises 1144.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Sales rise 64.86% to Rs 1.22 crore

Net profit of Basant India rose 1144.44% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.86% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 925.00% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.220.74 65 1.511.41 7 OPM %96.7286.49 -91.3959.57 - PBDT1.130.13 769 1.280.24 433 PBT1.120.09 1144 1.230.13 846 NP1.120.09 1144 1.230.12 925

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

