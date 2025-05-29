SK Finance standalone net profit rises 49.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.41% to Rs 643.66 croreNet profit of SK Finance rose 49.36% to Rs 141.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.41% to Rs 643.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 482.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.72% to Rs 379.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.76% to Rs 2377.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1791.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
