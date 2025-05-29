Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SK Finance standalone net profit rises 49.36% in the March 2025 quarter

SK Finance standalone net profit rises 49.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Sales rise 33.41% to Rs 643.66 crore

Net profit of SK Finance rose 49.36% to Rs 141.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.41% to Rs 643.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 482.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.72% to Rs 379.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.76% to Rs 2377.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1791.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales643.66482.48 33 2377.941791.19 33 OPM %69.4567.58 -62.8365.66 - PBDT191.04128.87 48 531.25435.43 22 PBT178.86118.44 51 484.76399.32 21 NP141.6294.82 49 379.67311.92 22

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

