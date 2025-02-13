NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 87.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.40% to Rs 341.40 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries declined 87.94% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 32.40% to Rs 341.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 505.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.341.40505.025.6511.2619.1054.455.3241.342.9824.72

