NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 87.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales decline 32.40% to Rs 341.40 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries declined 87.94% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 32.40% to Rs 341.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 505.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales341.40505.02 -32 OPM %5.6511.26 -PBDT19.1054.45 -65 PBT5.3241.34 -87 NP2.9824.72 -88

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

