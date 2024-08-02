A K Spintex standalone net profit declines 78.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.99% to Rs 24.26 crore

Net profit of A K Spintex declined 78.03% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.99% to Rs 24.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.2630.3212.8615.962.964.670.663.170.492.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp