A K Spintex standalone net profit declines 78.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 19.99% to Rs 24.26 crore

Net profit of A K Spintex declined 78.03% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.99% to Rs 24.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.2630.32 -20 OPM %12.8615.96 -PBDT2.964.67 -37 PBT0.663.17 -79 NP0.492.23 -78

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

