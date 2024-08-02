Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

N K Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 12.47% to Rs 4.21 crore

Net profit of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.47% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.214.81 -12 OPM %19.712.49 -PBDT0.830.12 592 PBT0.14-0.66 LP NP0.09-0.68 LP

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

