A R C Finance standalone net profit rises 3300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of A R C Finance rose 3300.00% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.600.40698.3350.004.180.184.130.123.060.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp