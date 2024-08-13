Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit rises 39.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Golechha Global Finance rose 39.66% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.040.072700.001114.291.090.781.090.780.810.58

