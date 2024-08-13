Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit rises 39.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales decline 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Golechha Global Finance rose 39.66% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.07 -43 OPM %2700.001114.29 -PBDT1.090.78 40 PBT1.090.78 40 NP0.810.58 40

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

