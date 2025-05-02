Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 809.09% in the March 2025 quarter

AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 809.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 10.57 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies rose 809.09% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 10.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.35% to Rs 3.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 25.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.579.40 12 25.4623.79 7 OPM %10.030.96 -14.1417.91 - PBDT1.480.37 300 5.175.15 0 PBT1.340.14 857 4.704.29 10 NP1.000.11 809 3.513.21 9

