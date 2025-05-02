AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 809.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 10.57 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies rose 809.09% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 10.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.35% to Rs 3.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 25.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

