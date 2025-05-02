Godrej Properties posts 19% YoY drop Q4 PAT; EBITDA at Rs 634 crore

Godrej Properties has reported 19% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 382 crore despite a 36% increase in total income to Rs 2,646 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

EBITDA declined by 2% to Rs 634 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 649 crore posted in the same period last year.

For FY25, Godrej Properties has reported net profit of Rs 1,400 crore (up 93% YoY) and total income of Rs 6,848 crore (up 57% YoY).

The company said it remained Indias largest residential real estate developer by both booking value and volume. Booking value grew by 29% to Rs 29,444 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 22,527 crore in FY24.

Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairperson, Godrej Properties, said: Godrej Properties delivered a record-breaking financial year 2025 with its highest ever bookings, collections, operating cashflows, earnings and deliveries as well as a strong year for business development.

It is the 8th consecutive year of booking value growth for the company indicating the resilience of the company to grow through various macroeconomic cycles. Our sales bookings over the last 3 years have compounded at an annual growth rate of 55%.

Through this, GPL has completely reset the scale of its operations and for the second consecutive year is the largest real estate developer in India by booking value.

The residential real estate sector in India has been strong over the past few years and we believe the sectoral tailwinds will continue over the next few years. Our business development additions with a future booking value of Rs 26,450 crore in FY25 will ensure that we continue to have a strong launch pipeline in the years ahead.

Furthermore, the equity capital of Rs 6,000 crore we raised through a QIP in December 2024 combined with the record operating cash flow of Rs 7,484 crore we generated in FY25 will enable us to continue to invest for growth.

In FY26, we plan to grow residential bookings to over Rs 32,500 crore through the launch of a large number of exciting new projects combined with strong sustenance sales. This combined with strong construction progress will allow us to maintain rapid growth in operating cash flows as well. With a robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet, and sectoral tailwinds, we are confident of continuing the momentum in FY26.

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

