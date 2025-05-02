Sensex, Nifty trade sideways; IT shares rally

The domestic equity benchmarks traded sideways in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,350 mark. IT shares advanced after declining for the previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 201.02 points or 0.25% to 80,437.10. The Nifty 50 index shed 14.45 points or 0.06% to 24,321.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.03%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,824 shares rose and 2,013 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection spiked 12.6% Y-o-Y to an all-time high of about Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April. The GST collection was Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 -- the second highest collection ever since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime on July 1, 2017. In March 2025, the collection was Rs 1.96 lakh crore, thereby leading to an around 20% surge in tax collection on a monthly basis.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI edged up to 58.2 in April 2025 from 58.1 in March, slightly below the flash estimate of 58.4, marking the strongest sector improvement in ten months. Output grew at the fastest pace since June 2024, driven by robust domestic and foreign demand. Similarly, international orders recorded their second-steepest rise since March 2011, boosting sales and supporting solid job creation.

Also Read

Purchasing activity surged alongside new orders, lifting input inventories to an eight-month high, while post-production stocks fell at the fastest pace in nearly three and a half years. Backlogs increased slightly, and vendor delivery times shortened marginally. In terms of prices, output charges rose at the fastest rate since October 2013, even as input cost inflation remained moderate, led by higher expenses in building, labor, and raw materials. Lastly, business confidence stayed strong, underpinned by demand strength, marketing efforts, and new client inquiries.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 0.26% to 35,889.55. The index shed 0.35% in the previous trading session.

Persistent Systems (up 2.05%), Coforge (up 1.86%), HCL Technologies (up 0.66%), Infosys (up 0.54%) and Wipro (up 0.29%), Mphasis (up 0.04%) added.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra (down 0.37%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.36%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.33%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 1.46% to 6.451 as compared with previous close 6.350.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.1700, compared with its close of 84.5400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2025 settlement added 0.71% to Rs 92,994.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.32% to 99.87.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.57% to 4.207.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2025 settlement shed 0.16% or 0.26% to $61.97 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Eternal added 1.07%. The company has reported 77.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 69.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,833 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rallied 4.36% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 50.02% to Rs 3,023 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,015 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 23.08% to Rs 8488.44 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 6896.50 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.61% after the companys total sales increased 6.96% to 1,79,791 units in April 2025 as against 1,68,089 units sold in April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News