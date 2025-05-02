Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Isuzu gains as April sales climbs 43% YoY

SML Isuzu gains as April sales climbs 43% YoY

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
SML Isuzu added 1.42% to Rs 1,547.15 after the company said that it has sold 1,512 units in April 2025, registering a growth of 43.2% from 1,056 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicle sales surged 77.6% to 389 units in April 2025 as against 219 units sold in April 2024.

The company has sold 1,123 units of passenger vehicles in April 2025, up 34.2% YoY.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company had reported an 80.2% decline in net profit to Rs 0.53 crore on a 14.1% decrease in net sales to Rs 331.80 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

