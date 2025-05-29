Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2350.00% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net profit of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2350.00% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.26% to Rs 3.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 2.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

