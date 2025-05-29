Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 130.22% to Rs 11.35 crore

Net profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reported to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 130.22% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8500.00% to Rs 6.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 117.91% to Rs 60.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.354.93 130 60.4727.75 118 OPM %-37.97-1.83 --4.830.61 - PBDT4.98-0.03 LP 8.110.41 1878 PBT4.97-0.04 LP 8.060.40 1915 NP3.97-0.22 LP 6.020.07 8500

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

