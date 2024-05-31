Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 497.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Aarey Drugs &amp; Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 497.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Sales rise 29.14% to Rs 210.35 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 497.22% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.14% to Rs 210.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.81% to Rs 4.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 395.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 418.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales210.35162.88 29 395.62418.96 -6 OPM %-0.691.55 -1.131.85 - PBDT3.293.16 4 9.728.89 9 PBT2.142.14 0 5.346.02 -11 NP2.150.36 497 4.683.78 24

