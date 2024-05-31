Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Superhouse standalone net profit declines 57.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Superhouse standalone net profit declines 57.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales decline 12.48% to Rs 127.36 crore

Net profit of Superhouse declined 57.71% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.48% to Rs 127.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.74% to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.47% to Rs 500.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 606.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales127.36145.52 -12 500.27606.16 -17 OPM %5.377.33 -5.536.88 - PBDT6.4711.45 -43 25.6941.54 -38 PBT2.837.62 -63 10.3126.87 -62 NP2.445.77 -58 7.9320.20 -61

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

