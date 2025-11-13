Tridev InfraEstates standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Tridev InfraEstates declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.040.03-25.00-33.330.010.020.010.020.010.02

