Aartech Solonics consolidated net profit declines 7.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.34% to Rs 4.34 crore

Net profit of Aartech Solonics declined 7.69% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.34% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.346.61-1.84-4.691.101.640.971.510.961.04

