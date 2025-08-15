Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.35% to Rs 85.58 crore

Net loss of Elgi Rubber Company reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 20.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 85.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 96.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.85.5896.541.864.974.179.300.055.41-1.5120.28

