Nectar Lifescience reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.23 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.79% to Rs 280.67 crore

Net loss of Nectar Lifescience reported to Rs 63.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.79% to Rs 280.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 358.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.280.67358.85-22.0511.09-80.2420.38-96.754.92-63.232.97

