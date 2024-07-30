Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aarti Drugs Baddi unit gets EIR from USFDA

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Aarti Drugs informed that its Baddi facility has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US drug regulator, concluding the inspection as closed.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the formulations (Oncology) manufacturing facility of the drug makers subsidiary (Pinnacle Life Science) at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh from 16 to 22 April 2024.

On conclusion of the inspection on 23 April 2024, the firm received 5 inspectional observations in Form 483.

Aarti Drugs forms part of $6 Billion Aarti Group of Industries with robust R&D Division at Tarapur, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in close vicinity to manufacturing locations. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharma Intermediates, Speciality Chemicals and produces Formulations with its whollyowned subsidiary-Pinnacle Life Science Private.

The scrip slipped 4.41% to settle at Rs 503.25 on Monday, 29 July 2024.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

