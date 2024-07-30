Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 117.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 8.76% to Rs 5003.11 crore

Net profit of Quess Corp rose 117.13% to Rs 103.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 5003.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4600.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5003.114600.21 9 OPM %3.673.35 -PBDT170.40130.72 30 PBT101.4362.15 63 NP103.8147.81 117

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

