Luharuka Media &amp; Infra standalone net profit rises 281.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 269.44% to Rs 1.33 crore

Net profit of Luharuka Media & Infra rose 281.25% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 269.44% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.330.36 269 OPM %62.4158.33 -PBDT0.820.21 290 PBT0.820.21 290 NP0.610.16 281

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

