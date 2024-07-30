Sales rise 269.44% to Rs 1.33 croreNet profit of Luharuka Media & Infra rose 281.25% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 269.44% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.330.36 269 OPM %62.4158.33 -PBDT0.820.21 290 PBT0.820.21 290 NP0.610.16 281
Powered by Capital Market - Live News