Stock Alert: ACC, Colgate-Palmolive, HPCL, Restaurant Brands Asia, Kalpataru Projects

ACCs consolidated net profit declined 22.5% to Rs 361 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 466 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell marginally 0.9% YoY to Rs 5,155 crore. Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported consolidated net profit of Rs 364 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 274 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue jumped 13.1% to Rs 1,497 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,324 crore in Q1 FY24.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL)s standalone net profit dropped 87.5% to Rs 356 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,843 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue declined slightly from 1.14 lakh crore in Q1 FY24 to Rs 1.13 lakh crore in Q1 FY25.

Pfizers consolidated net profit increased 6.1% to Rs 151 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 94 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue rose 5.9% YoY to Rs 563 crore in Q1 FY25.

Restaurant Brands Asia reported consolidated net loss of Rs 52 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 54 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 5.9% to Rs 647 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 611 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Quess Corps consolidated net profit jumped 14% to Rs 112 crore on 1.9% increase in revenue to Rs 5003 crore during the quarter.

Data Patterns standalone net profit jumped 26.9% to Rs 33 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 26 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue jumped 16% YoY to Rs 104 crore during the quarter.

KEI Industries reported consolidated net profit of Rs 150 crore in Q1 FY25, up 23.8% as compared with Rs 121 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 15.7% YoY to Rs 2,060 crore in Q1 FY25.

Jindal Saws consolidated net profit jumped 70.5% to Rs 416 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 244 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 12% YoY to Rs 4,939 crore in Q1 FY25.

