Aarti Drugs gains after arm receives UK MHRA GMP Compliance Certificate

Aarti Drugs rose 2.57% to Rs 526.85 after the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) has granted a Certificate of GMP Compliance of a Manufacturer for its arm, Pinnacle Life Science's manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh.

The company said that there are no financial or material impacts as of now. With the GMP compliance, Pinnacle is positioned to export its formulations to the UK market.

The firm stated that there have been no violations or alleged contraventions regarding its operations.

Aarti Drugs is primarily involved in manufacturing and marketing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Pharma Intermediates and Specialty Chemicals.