Volumes soar at Axis Bank Ltd counter

Axis Bank Ltd clocked volume of 23.25 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.44% to Rs.1,192.35. Volumes stood at 12.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 75486 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26156 shares. The stock gained 3.68% to Rs.952.85. Volumes stood at 66670 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd witnessed volume of 9743 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3978 shares. The stock increased 2.19% to Rs.3,494.90. Volumes stood at 4768 shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60928 shares. The stock gained 1.64% to Rs.1,152.00. Volumes stood at 64452 shares in the last session.

Suzlon Energy Ltd notched up volume of 74.85 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37.77 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.43% to Rs.74.67. Volumes stood at 65.92 lakh shares in the last session.

