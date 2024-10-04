Suryoday SFB Gross Advances jump 35% YoY in Q2 FY25

Suryoday Small Finance Bank's (SFB) gross advances increased 35% to Rs to Rs 9,360 crore as on 30 September 2024, as compared to Rs 6,921 crore as on 30 September 2023. Gross advances include inter-bank participation certificates (IBPC) of Rs 350 crore for Q2 FY25 (Rs 550 crore for Q1 FY25 and Rs 100 crore for Q2 FY24). Gross advances include inter-bank participation certificates (IBPC) of Rs 350 crore for Q2 FY25 (Rs 550 crore for Q1 FY25 and Rs 100 crore for Q2 FY24). Sequentially, gross advances rose 4% as compared to Rs 9,037 crore posted on 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Disbursements for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 stood at Rs 1,626 crore, up 2% YoY and down 7% QoQ.

The banks total deposits grew by 39% YoY and 9% QoQ to Rs 8,851 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Retail deposits increased to Rs 7,100 crore and bulk deposits stood at Rs 1,751 crore during the quarter.

The bank's CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits stood at Rs 1,581 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 10% in QoQ and 57% YoY.

CASA ratio increased to 17.9% in Q2 FY25 as against 17.7% recorded in Q1 FY25 and 15.7% posted in Q2 FY24.

Collection efficiency was at 98.4% as on 30 September 2024 as against 101% as on 30 June 2024 and 102% as on 30 September 2023.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) was at 2.92% as on 30 September 2024 as compared to 2.67% as on 30 june 2024 and 2.86% as on 30 September 2023.

The Bank is committed to build a strong retail deposit franchise. Deposits continue to grow faster than Advances as the Bank seeks to achieve a CD Ratio of 100% by March 2025.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. The bank has a wide presence across 15 states and UTs across India through its 577 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamilnadu and Odisha.

The banks net profit surged 56.4% to Rs 60.84 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 38.91 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Total income jumped 40.2% YoY to Rs 509.36 crore in Q4 FY24.

The scrip slipped 3.21% to Rs 168.90 on the BSE.

