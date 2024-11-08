Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.97% to Rs 1628.00 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 42.86% to Rs 52.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 91.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 1628.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1454.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1628.001454.0012.1016.02140.00175.0032.0082.0052.0091.00

