Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 90.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Orient Cement declined 90.58% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.50% to Rs 544.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 720.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

