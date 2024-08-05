Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.19% to Rs 555.49 crore

Net profit of Aarti Pharmalabs rose 17.75% to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 555.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 458.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

