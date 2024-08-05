Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 21.19% to Rs 555.49 crore

Net profit of Aarti Pharmalabs rose 17.75% to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 555.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 458.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales555.49458.36 21 OPM %17.3618.52 -PBDT93.8481.18 16 PBT73.6863.98 15 NP55.4547.09 18

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

