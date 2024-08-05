Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

V-Mart Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 786.08 crore

Net profit of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 786.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 678.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales786.08678.52 16 OPM %12.597.73 -PBDT66.1320.95 216 PBT9.32-28.96 LP NP12.14-21.94 LP

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

