V-Mart Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 786.08 crore

Net profit of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 786.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 678.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.786.08678.5212.597.7366.1320.959.32-28.9612.14-21.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp