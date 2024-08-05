Century Plyboards slide as PAT slumps 60% YoY in Q1 FY25

Century Plyboards (India) slipped 3.96% to Rs 685.50 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 60.39% to Rs 34.43 crore in Q1 FY25, compared with Rs 86.93 crore posted in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations rose 12.84% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,005.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 57.66 crore in June 2024 quarter, down 50.34% from Rs 116.11 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On segmental front, revenue from plywood and allied products stood at Rs 567.87 crore (up 14.22% YoY), medium density fibre board was Rs 209.49 (up 25.53% YoY), laminate and allied products was at Rs 154.04 crore (down 1.14% YoY), particle board stood at Rs 36.66 crore (down 7.1% YoY) and container freight station services was at Rs 24.58 crore (up 14.65% YoY) during the period under review.
During the quarter, total expenses increased 19.79% YoY to Rs 942.79 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 481.34 crore (up 14.07% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 159.60 crore (up 21.83% YoY) while finance costs stood at Rs 14.95 crore (up 143.09% YoY) during the period under review.
Century Plyboards (India) is a manufacturer and distributor of building products. Its portfolio of products comprises plywood, block-board, decorative veneer and timber, particle boards, flush doors, medium density fiberboards (MDF), decorative laminates, pre-laminated boards, and fiber cement boards.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News