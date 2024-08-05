Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at discount

Nifty August futures trade at discount

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX zooms 42.23% to 20.37.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,094.10, a discount of 623.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,717.70 in the cash market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tanked 662.10 points or 2.68% to 24,055.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 42.23% to 20.37.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina's helicopter heading to India after protestors storm residence

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: Lakshya Sen's bronze medal match at 6:00 PM

Ample Parks to invest Rs 800 crore in Chennai's Mahindra World City

LIC announces closure of its Bangladesh office till Aug 7 due to curfew

Google Pay, PhonePe, and Amazon Pay seek entry into RBI's digital rupee

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story