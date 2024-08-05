Nifty August futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX zooms 42.23% to 20.37.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,094.10, a discount of 623.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,717.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tanked 662.10 points or 2.68% to 24,055.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 42.23% to 20.37.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.