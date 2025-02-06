Aarti Pharmalabs spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 74 cr

Aarti Pharmalabs surged 14.32% to Rs 728.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 40.2% to Rs 73.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 52.76 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew 19.9% to Rs 537.78 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 100.63 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 36.3% from Rs 73.82 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased 17.5% to Rs 442.18 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 376.26 crore reported in Q3 FY24. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 261.19 crore (up 21.5% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 41.63 crore (up 15.1% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 9.97 crore (up 122.5% YoY) during the period under review.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.4% to Rs 184.06 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 151.65 crore in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations rose 15.2% YoY to Rs 1,551.30 crore in 9M FY25.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the payment of the interim dividend has been set for Friday, 14 February 2025.

Aarti Pharmalabs (APL) is an established, internationally recognized manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), pharmaceutical intermediates, new chemical entities (NCE), and xanthine derivatives situated in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News